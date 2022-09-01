Accomack County Officials are pushing for a $45 million project that would build a new parking lot for Assateague Islands National Seashore. It's an expensive project, so county officials are hopeful that money will come from grants or the federal government. If it's approved, a new parking lot would be built a mile north of the current one.
The current parking lot has caused park services a lot of trouble, because it requires constant repair after bad storms. The new lot would be built in a more stable area, and the hope is that it wouldn't need as much upkeep, therefore keeping more spots available. However, island locals aren't so sure they want to see this project get approved.
"I think the parking lot, in my opinion, is sufficient," said Ron Collins.
Collins family has a house on Chincoteague Island, and his dad grew up and still lives there.
"I understand there is some issues when storms come in and they have to repair it some, but I think moving it at this point could do more harm to the environment," said Collins.
People who are on Assateague Island for vacation, like Annette Higgins, who is visiting from Atlanta, wouldn't mind better parking options.
"I think it's a great idea overall because this is a difficult part of the island, because the water does just go right up over it," said Higgins.
Higgins has also seen first hand what a bad storm can do to the parking situation.
"We've been here when sections of the parking lot are closed when they're working, it was a couple years ago, but yeah there was an entire section of the parking lot that was closed because of storms," said Higgins.
However, both parties opinions on this matter may end up being irrelevant in the end. According to one Accomack County official, even if the project is approved, the start date is still a ways down the road.