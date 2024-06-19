PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Communities across the Peninsula celebrated Juneteenth today, marking the fourth year it has been a federally observed holiday.
Princess Anne Holds Fourth Annual 'Juneteenth' Celebration
- Hunter Landon
-
- Updated
Tags
Hunter Landon
Broadcast/Video Journalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Weather
Trending Now
-
DNREC to Change Striped Bass Slot Size Limit for Summer
-
Pennsylvania Man Dies in Apparent Lewes Drowning
-
Sussex County Man Arrested on Drug and Other Charges Following Traffic Stop
-
Sussex County Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Wilmington Woman with Multiple Outstanding Warrants
-
Governor Moore Weighs In On Calls to Rename Malkus Bridge