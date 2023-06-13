PRINCESS ANNE, Md.-Princess Anne Police says is has been actively investigating a series of shooting that have taken place within the town limits. PAPD says they have made progress in their efforts.
The most recent incident, according to police, occurred overnight Saturday, when multiple gunshots were fired, shattering windows of a local business and damaging town property. Police say responding officers promptly located a gunshot victim who had sustained a bullet wound to the leg. Detectives from the PAPD were immediately deployed to investigate the crime scene, where they discovered numerous shell casings in the vicinity.
Due to the severity of the incident, police say the investigation was intensified, and patrols in the area were heightened over the next 36 hours.
Police say these measures were put in place to ensure the safety of the community and to aid in apprehending the individuals responsible for these dangerous acts.
On Monday, police say investigative efforts led PAPD officers to recover multiple stolen firearms from two individuals. Investigative efforts are ongoing to determine any link to recent shootings incidents.
As a result of the recovery of these firearms the two suspects are currently being held without bond on firearm and related charges. The investigation is ongoing, with the PAPD working tirelessly to gather additional evidence and ensure a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding these incidents.
The PAPD urges anyone with information regarding these incidents or any other related criminal activities to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Together, we can create a safer environment for all residents of Princess Anne.