SALISBURY, Md.- Lawmakers in Annapolis are considering a proposed bill that would change how 'ghost guns' are regulated. 'Ghost guns' are untraceable firearms without a serial number that can be bought online and assembled at home. The new bill, Senate bill 387 would make it illegal to buy, sell, offer to sell, or posses an unfinished frame, receiver or gun that does not have a registered serial number. Bob Anthony from Anthony's Shooter Supply says this is another example of government over reach.
“It doesn’t really serve a purpose. It’s just government overreach, trying to control who has the guns, which obviously we don’t want criminals to have guns but this doesn't do anything to stop them,” said Arthur. “Maryland state police and the legislature are just going after law abiding citizens because the people who are the criminals are not going to serialize these guns and we have a federal right to make our own guns”.
Nicole Hollywood from Moms Demand Action says it is just a number on your gun.
"I live in a gun owning home. So we're gun owners. And I see no reason why not to register my firearms. So you really have to question anyone who feels adamant that they can't register their guns," said Hollywood.
But Arthur says it is more than about over reach. Arthur says if passed, this bill is ineffective.
“If a gun is found at a crime scene, they’re only going to know the first person it was sold to. The manufacturer goes puts on the serial number which goes to a distributor which goes to a dealer which is where the trail ends,” said Arthur. “It doesn’t solve any crime at all, it's government overreach and it doesn’t need to happen”.
But Seamus Benn in Salisbury says amid all the violent crime in the United States, any measure helps.
“We’re not holding people accountable or we aren’t able to in the case of serial numbers in the case that we would know who bought it,” said Benn. “Accountability at all is a step in the right direction…I’m so tired of watching day after day like, the school shootings are nearly everyday”.
If passed, Senate bill 387 would ban the sale of ghost guns. including the parts to make ghost guns, would take affect June 1. Next January, it would be illegal to own a ghost gun without a registered serial number.