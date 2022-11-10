KENT ISLAND, Md. - A proposed storage facility on Kent Island has generated plenty of pushback.
The Queen Anne's County Commission met this morning to discuss the project. The planning commission did approve the project, in a 5 to 1 ratio, despite community disapproval. However, the project will have to go through approval of the Queen Anne's County Commission as the next step.
The development is a 156,000 acre and four-story storage facility. It would sit adjacent to the Cross Island Trail and next to a neighbors home.
This morning, community members voiced their concerns for the cause of negative economic impact, due to its location.
"It's gonna be tough for the citizens when they drive by this building on the highway and they go by on the Cross Island Trail and they see the scale of this building. They're going to wonder 'how did this building ever get built here' and shoehorned into this wooded lot," says community member Bob Zillig.
Zillig added his concern for the shorelines, as well. The property would sit near the shorelines of Kent Island. He says, "The number one guiding principal of the plan is to protect the Chesapeake shorelines and its tributaries. That is exactly what critical area law does. It protects the shorelines. That's exactly what their unwinding here. After 35 years of that law being in place, their unwinding it for this developer to shoehorn this building in."
But, why would a facility, this big, be a good thing?
According to Queen Anne's County Long Range Principal Planner, Stephanie Jones says, "We have heard, for the indoor storage facilities, that there is a need. But also the donation to the county is very beneficial to the county like I mentioned."
Amy Moredock, The Director of the Planning Commission says the applicant has worked with the residential homes near the property and community when creating this development. She says, "As long as the applicant continues to work with the community to address those concerns, then the planning commission is in a position to keep the project moving forward."
Moredock also added, "The more the public is engaged, the better result you have at the end of the process. So, the better design will result from community engagement."
a controversial development one step away from becoming reality.