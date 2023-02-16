RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Inmate advocates began the current legislative session in Virginia pushing for a series of prison reforms.
Those included free phone calls for inmates, restrictions on solitary confinement, a new ombudsman’s office and an opportunity for some prisoners to ask a judge to modify their sentences. But with a little over a week left before the session ends, those prospects are fading fast as the bills meet resistance in the GOP-led House of Delegates.
The measures always faced a tough climb in House, but advocates criticized their defeat, given that some of the bills had a degree of bipartisan support in the Senate or sponsors from both parties.