CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A redevelopment organization in Cambridge is looking for members of the public to share their thoughts on an estimated $250 million redevelopment project on the former campus of the Shore Medical Center.
The riverfront property is more than 30 acres and Cambridge Waterfront Development, Inc. (CWDI) wants to develop the property into a mixed-use waterfront featuring commercial, retail, and residential areas, as well as recreational areas for public use.
Matt Leonard, the executive director of CWDI, feels that since the organization was chartered by the community, and the community will pay at least a part of the bill, neighbors should have a say.
"CWDI was charged by the community, and chartered by the community to activate this site and develop this site in a way that benefits them," Leonard says. "We believe in that. And so we believe that they should have say in how we launch that."
CWDI has posted a survey online where folks can express opinions on several proposals for the property.
Not all neighbors are aware of the survey, though. Bryan Parker said he didn't know about the survey, but now that he does, he plans to share his ideas and opinions.
"That's good because it gives us a chance to actually express how we feel," Parker said. "Personally I think it should be for like, middle to low income housing. We should all have the equal right to say what we want there."
Others in Cambridge believe the survey sends a positive message to the community.
"Whether they take their advice or not is one thing," said Shawn Harper of the Butterfly Boutique in downtown Cambridge. "But it's nice that at least you have a forum to get your opinion and your voice heard."
The survey is open to anyone who is interested until May 8.