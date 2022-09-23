OCEAN PINES, Md. - Ocean Pines Public Works worked through the night, Thursday into Friday morning, on a series of improvements at the North Gate Bridge.
Public Works Director Eddie Wells said his crew installed additional lights and removed the old lights and light poles.
“And we were finally able to do the repairs from that car accident that happened about a year ago, because those materials finally arrived,” Wells said.
The bridge was also power washed.
“It just looks cleaner overall,” he said.
Wells said next steps in bridge rehabilitation would include metal guardrails installed at the approaches, which are mandated by Maryland State Highway Administration. That will likely be part of the next budget, with construction potentially starting next spring.
General Manager John Viola said the bridge looked “clean, neat, crisp and streamlined” after the work.
Viola said he’s working on additional bridge rehabilitation ideas with different workgroups, including one with former Ocean Pines Board of Directors member Frank Brown, who owned and operated a contracting business for four decades.
“We will discuss those ideas with the Board, to see what they think,” Viola said. “But what Public Works has done so far is just awesome. I’m excited. It looks great!”