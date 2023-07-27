Queenstown Leaders Hope To Curb Speeding With A New Purchase

QUEENSTOWN, Md. - For some people the Town of Queenstown is making the right move.
The town leaders have recently bought two speed enforcements signs. They're called Speed Feedback Signs. The two signs will be placed along Main St. The Town Manager and neighbors say that's the most prone to speeding cars because drivers enter or exit the town from Route 301.
Town Manager, Amy Moore explained the concerns the community has had for years and hopes these signs will slow drivers down.
"It is a very big issue. We're hoping that they will make the driver aware of their speed as they're coming into town. We get a lot of traffic coming off of 301," says Moore.
Moore says the signs are not photo enforced but if drivers are getting the 'feedback' of their speed it will hopefully slow them down.
Frank Philip a member of the Queenstown Speeding Taskforce says speeding is a big concern but he'll wait to see if the signs work. "We'll have to see. It's one of our efforts but it may or may not be useful," says Philip.
but other neighbors say they're on board.
Lennie Anthony says, "I think its the right step forward. Certainly some of the people that come in and out of the community of Queenstown they're not aware of the speed that they're driving. The posted speed limit in front of my house is 25 miles per hour."
Moore says the feedback signs should be up by the next week but in the meantime the Main St. locations for both of the signs are temporary. So, the town is welcoming any suggestions from neighbors as to where they should be placed next.