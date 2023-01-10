SALISBURY, Md. - Health officials are urging caution after finding a raccoon with rabies.
The Wicomico County Health Department says the raccoon was found in the area between Jersey Road between Adkins Road and Waller Road in Salisbury. The health department is advising everyone to be aware of their surroundings and avoid contact with all wild or stray animals.
Rabies is a preventable viral disease that exists in the saliva of mammals and is transmitted from animal to animal or from animal to human by biting and/or scratching. The virus can also be spread by licking, when infected saliva makes contact with open cuts or wounds, and with the mouth, eyes, and nose. If left untreated in humans and animals, rabies is fatal.
The health department listed the following tips to help protect your family and pets:
- Keep pets confined.
- Avoid all contact with wild or stray animals.
- Teach children to leave unfamiliar animals alone.
- Vaccinate pets - Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets, 4 months of age and older have a current rabies vaccination.
- Avoid feeding or watering pets outside.
- Secure outside garbage lids.
To report human or animal contact, such as bites or scratches, call the Wicomico County Health Department at (410) 546-4446. For more information on rabies or rabies vaccination clinics, you can visit their website at www.wicomicohealth.org.