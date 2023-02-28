SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Public School system has released a statement on reports of racial slurs and derogatory language at the February 24th Kent Island vs. Parkside playoff basketball game. The game took place at Kent Island, part of the Queen Anne’s County Public School system. Parkside players, coaches, and fans said they heard the slurs before and during the game.
The comments allegedly came from Kent Island players and fans and led to verbal and physical confrontations later in the game. Players, coaches, and fans were involved in the clashes, according to the statement. Both teams were eventually cleared from the court to their locker rooms.
The visiting Parkside High team ended the game by forfeit from the locker room, citing safety concerns for the players.
Wicomico County Public School system says they will be conducting an investigation and meeting with all parties involved from both schools. Members of the community will be included in the discussions.
Attendance was limited at both the Monday playoff game between Parkside and Kent Island girls as well as Tuesday’s Kent Island at Wicomico High game. Both Wicomico County Public Schools and Queen Anne’s County Public Schools agreed to the limitations.
The statement from WCPS went on to say that this is not the first time teams have reported hearing similar racially derogatory language or seeing racially derogatory actions from Kent Island students.
“There is much to discuss and work out by both counties regarding this issue to determine how we will move forward. Wicomico County Public Schools is committed to continuing to provide a good, safe game atmosphere at its home contests, for both teams and fans, and we will accept nothing less when our teams travel,” the statement concluded.