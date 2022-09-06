From farmers to everyday gardeners, rain is vital for quality yields. Delmarva this year has experienced drought conditions with the driest areas being in eastern Sussex, Wicomico, Somerset, and all of Worcester county. Marcella Crowe lives in Salisbury and has a garden. She's had to get creative during the dry spells.
"We have this one rain spout and it has a hole on this side of the head and I take a big bucket in place to catch the water," Crowe said. "I try to do that stuff to conserve water and the grass dying especially where we planted new grass, we had it growing good, and now it's all dead."
Now the abnormally dry conditions have taken a toll on agriculture but there are some farmers, like Charles Wright, who utilize irrigation systems and prefer the drier season.
"Were vegetable farmers mainly," Wright said. "I like dry better than too much rain and we have a lot of irrigation we can apply the water as we need it and gives me more control."
Delmarva is below yearly rainfall totals with parts of Sussex county over 3 inches below the average. And farmers who are without irrigation systems...
"Most have drop insurance to back them up and prayer," Wright said. "But when you go for a month-long period of just a half over an inch, it's going to decrease the size of the seed and thus decrease the size of the yield."
So rain today did help but people are still hoping for a little more rain. When it comes to dry conditions today's rainfall was ideal for drought recovery because the rain fell over a few hours instead of all at once.