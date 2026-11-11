Raw cheddar cheese products recalled in Delaware due to Listeria risks

DELAWARE - Cheddar cheese products from a New York-based dairy company are being recalled due to health risks.
The Delaware Department of Agriculture announced that Family Farmstead Dairy is recalling all cheddar cheese products because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Delaware is one of 12 states where this raw dairy product was featured in retail stores, according to officials.
The recall decision follows Family Farmstead Dairy's Oct. 15 recall of certain raw cheddar products due to potential contamination with E. Coli.
The FDA says the following products were affected:
- Raw Mild Cheddar, 8oz, plastic wrapped
- Raw Sharp Cheddar, 8oz, plastic wrapped
No other Family Farmstead Diary products are included in this recall, according to the FDA.
Consumers who have purchased affected cheddar products may return them to the place of purchase or contact Family Farmstead Dairy directly for assistance.
This comes after Delaware recently sent out a warning about raw milk. Department of Agriculture officials say consumption of raw dairy products may carry an increased risk of illness, particularly for young children, older adults, those who are pregnant or breastfeeding or have compromised immune systems.