CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A new Maryland record has been set with the catch of a massive 21-pound snakehead in Dorchester County this week.
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale caught the behemoth on July 5th. At 21-pounds, the fish measured more than 36 inches long and was certified on a scale from Kool Ice Seafood in Cambridge.
The previous record was held by a 19.9-pound specimen caught in 2018 in Charles County, according to the Department.
“Honestly I thought it was just your average 30-inch snakehead when I first hooked the fish,” Cook said. ”It pulled hard but I had the advantage of it being close and I got it in the net pretty quickly.”
Northern snakeheads are an invasive species and have become a popular target in sportfishing, which the Department of Natural Resources encourages to control their spread. The Department also urges anglers to kill all snakeheads they catch.
More information about snakeheads is available on the Department of Natural Resources website.