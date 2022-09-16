SALISBURY, Md. - Medical marijuana has been legal in Maryland since 2013.
Now, Maryland could soon be joining 17 other states in allowing recreational pot.
Jared Schablein of the Lower Shore Progressive Caucus says its about time.
"Whether you're Republican, a Democrat, a Libertarian, a progressive, whatever you call yourself I think everyone wants the ability to make the personal choice whether they smoke marijuana or not," he said.
Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli has reservations, especially when it comes to law enforcement.
"If this bill were to pass legalizing the use, It would still be illegal to operate a motor vehicle under the influence of marijuana," he said.
Legalization has widespread support in Maryland. A March poll from Goucher College found 62 percent of Marylanders favored legalization, while just 34 percent opposed.
Kris Furnish, co-founder of Maryland Marijuana Justice says enforcement of "driving while high" should be no different than enforcement of drunk driving.
"They test people who are driving drunk, why can't they figure out how to test people who are driving high?" she said
While Crisafulli has concerns, the Sheriff says he stands ready to adapt to whatever Maryland voters decide.
"If this does pass, my team may be even reaching out to other law enforcement agencies to see what per se they've dealt with. We know there's been an uptick in motor vehicle collisions but to see what other crimes they've dealt with after the legalization of this," he said.
If voters approve legalization, recreational marijuana would not be implemented until July of 2023.
Lawmakers would still need to determine how it is taxed and distributed.