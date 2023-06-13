CRISFIELD, Md. - Coastal Conservation Association Maryland and and its partners deployed more than 220 reef balls and 550 reef pyramids at the Janes Island artificial reef site.
CCA Maryland says the reef balls and pyramids will improve fish habitats in the Chesapeake Bay. CCA's "Living Reef Action Campaign" is the organizations flagship habitat and education program that helps rebuild the Bay's habitat while inspiring stewardship of marine sources.
“We are honored to work with Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources, the Ocean City Reef Foundation, Murtech Marine, Idealease of Baltimore and education and community partners from throughout the region to build this important reef habitat,” said David Sikorski, executive director of CCA Maryland. “This Janes Island reef enhancement is yet another example of CCA Maryland’s commitment to rebuilding marine habitat in Chesapeake Bay and connecting communities to what is often out of sight beneath the waters of the Bay.”