Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM EST this morning. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until 7 AM EST this morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 6 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for accumulation of ice on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous navigating conditions. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&