MARDELA SPRINGS, Md.- A 53-year-old Mardela Springs man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to distribution of cocaine, it was announced Wednesday.
Prosecutors said that members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into Lowell Todd distributing drugs within the county. A law enforcement officer, posing in an undercover capacity, ingratiated himself with Todd and was able to purchase cocaine and methamphetamine from Todd on two occasions. The investigation led officers to obtain search and seizure warrants for Todd’s person, his 2007 Chevrolet Truck, and his home. On Aug. 23, 2021, the search warrants were served on Todd, and he was found to be in possession of amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, and oxycodone.
Todd subsequently admitted to selling those substances. As a result of his guilty plea on Feb. 23, Todd forfeited all items seized in this investigation to law enforcement, to include an amount of cas and the 2007 Chevrolet Truck that Todd utilized to facilitate his sales of narcotics and stimulants.