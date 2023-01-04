REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- After months of complaints from neighbors of Rehoboth Beach's Munson St. regarding speeding and reckless drivers, the town has painted yellow lines on the street as a traffic calming measure.
Chris Galanty, who has lived on Munson St. for five years, first brought forth the issue to the town last year. He says the issue, which seems to be worse during the summer months as more drivers use the road as a shortcut to the beach, has caused numerous accidents.
"We've had a series of car accidents," says Galanty. "There have been three car accidents on the intersection of State Road and Munson, and then there was a hit and run bicycle accident on the corner of Country Club and Munson just four months ago."
In Rehoboth Beach Streets and Transportation Committee meetings during the fall, Galanty and other neighbors expressed their concerns and recommended potential solutions like speed bumps, digital speed readers, speed limit signs, and even a temporary police presence. The committee presented the recommendations to the Mayor and other commissioners, which were then approved. The yellow lines are the first of the measures to be installed.
"I feel like just in the month or so, couple weeks that they've been down, there has been a difference I've noticed," says Galanty. "My office is right here and I sit and I look out on the street and I see the traffic all day long and I have noticed that people are staying on their side of the road. I think it's helping to calm traffic."
However, other neighbors like Ray Ayoub, say the change has not been as helpful as he would like.
"Even with the yellow lines painted, I've seen a few, not many, but a few contractors, I guess they're in a hurry to get to their jobs and they tend to speed up a little bit," says Ayoub. "In speeding up a little bit, they tend to go onto the yellow stripes."
Rehoboth Beach commissioner and chair of the Streets and Transportation Committee Edward Chrzanowski, says the yellow lines are just a start, and other measures will be added in the near future.
"The speed limit signs will be up in the next two weeks," says Chrzanowski. "The speed radar signs will be completed by the spring. And the driveway will be completed by the middle of May."
The town's goal is to have it all completed before the peak season begins in the spring.