REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- The Rehoboth Beach Streets and Transportation committee is recommending that the city implement a city-wide traffic study in the summer of 2023.
The recommendation comes as traffic and congestion has grown into a year-round issue in Rehoboth Beach as compared to only a summer and spring issue in previous years. The committee is recommending that the study be divided into two phases; the first will look at specific issues and the second will suggest ways to improve those issues. Elements of the study include crosswalks, parking, emergency vehicle access, and speed limits. The city and committee's main concern is pedestrian and cyclist safety.
"As far as the need for the parking study, it's something that's long overdue," says Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills. "It needs to be well designed so that we get information that we can actually use."
The committee has yet to present the details of the study to the city Board of Commissioners, but according to Mayor Mills, they are hoping to do so in early January. Mills says now is a perfect time to do so.
"It's perfect timing because we've already tasked the city manager with funding and seeking to conduct a parking and traffic study," says Mills.
Visitors to Rehoboth Beach, like Cris Wilcoxon, whose parents have retired there, agrees that the study is much needed.
"More knowledge is power here," says Wilcoxon. "It's really critical that tourists feel like they can find parking, and it's not a huge hassle because otherwise they're going to find other places to come."
The committee does not yet know how much the study will cost.