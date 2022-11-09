REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities are investigating a late Tuesday night fire that left a Rehoboth Beach home in ruins.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said it happened at around 11:40 p.m. at a one-story home located on Marina Drive East in Angola by the Bay. Initial crews found heavy fire in the rear of the home, including a large porch and storage unit.
All occupants escaped the burning home with their pets, except for two cats that were found and safely removed by firefighters. Rehoboth Beach Fire and EMS personnel were assisted on scene by the Lewes Fire Department, the Indian River Fire Company, and Sussex County EMS.
After the fire was knocked down, units worked for over two hours putting out hot spots including surrounding trees, leaves, and a neighbor's shed. There were no reported injuries.
The Delaware State Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fire.