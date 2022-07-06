REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a 40-year-old Rehoboth Beach man for firearm and related offenses following a Monday morning shooting.
Shortly after midnight Monday, troopers were alerted to an assault that had just occurred in the parking lot of the YMCA located at 20080 Church St. The ensuing investigation revealed that the 40-year-old male victim had been arguing with acquaintance Allan Simms in the parking lot.
Police said that during the confrontation, Simms began striking the victim, causing minor injury. After the initial fight, Simms reportedly departed from the area only to return a short time later. Troopers said Simms produced a firearm and fired one round toward the victim, but the victim was not struck.
Simms fled from the area in a dark blue Dodge Caliber, which was located unoccupied by troopers in the nearby Burton Village apartment complex. A subsequent search of the Caliber led to the discovery of a rifle round casing, and a computer check of Simms revealed that he is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to police.
No other individuals were injured in this incident, and the male victim did not require emergency medical attention, police said.
Simms responded to Troop 7 on his own volition, and was charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)
- Assault Third Degree
Simms was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $66,000 cash bond.