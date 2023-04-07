REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- The Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk and Beach Committee is discussing the idea of having the boardwalk historically recognized.
The 150-year-old boardwalk was first constructed in 1873, which means it meets the 50-year requirement to be considered a historic landmark under the National Historic Preservation Act.
Commissioner Jay Lagree says the conversation was sparked by the proposed offshore wind farm off the coast of Delaware. He says the 850-foot turbines will be placed 12 to 16 feet off the Rehoboth Beach shoreline.
"We're worried that they will have an adverse impact on our beach, on our viewshed, on the buildings that line our boardwalk," says Lagree.
He says if the boardwalk becomes a historic landmark, the turbines may have to be installed further out, making them less visible.
"We love renewable energy, we love carbon free energy, we love cheap wind energy," says Lagree. "We just hope that it could be far away so that we can't see it. Get them away so they won't block our view or ruin our viewshed. It's a simple, simple, solution. We just need to do it."
Some beachgoers are in full agreement.
"The further away and the less that we have to stare at them and look at them the better, on this beach or any beach," says Sean Marsicovetere.
However, others aren't so sure that efforts to push the turbines back are for the best.
"I would be for it as long as it's still productive for the wind farm, because that's the purpose of the wind farm to produce the energy that we need," says Jennifer Hood.
Lagree says the process to aquire federal historic recognition would be a long one. He and other commissioners are still awaiting permits and other information from offshore wind companies Orsted and U.S. Wind to make their decision.