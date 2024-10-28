REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - Officials in Rehoboth Beach have announced upcoming public listening sessions to gather community feedback as part of their strategic planning process for the city's future.
Rehoboth Beach announced the multi-year strategic plan in September, aimed at using input from neighbors to establish a future vision and a plan as to how to achieve it. The plan is expected to be completed in the spring.
The first of these listening sessions is scheduled for November 12th, with residents, business owners, and visitors encouraged to share their experiences and participate in group discussions.
“We encourage our residents, business owners, locals, and visitors to participate in these listening sessions and to share their perspectives and ideas for the future,” says City Manager Taylour Tedder. “Your voice matters – come make it heard and play a vital role in shaping the future of our community.”
According to Rehoboth Beach officials, there is no need to sign up for the listening sessions in advance. Four meetings are currently scheduled at the following times and locations:
-Tuesday, November 12: 5:30-7:30 pm on the second floor of the Rehoboth Beach Library, 226 Rehoboth Avenue
-Wednesday, November 13: 1-2:30 pm at CAMP Rehoboth, 37 Baltimore Avenue
-Thursday, November 14: 9-10:30 am and 5:30-7:30 pm; both sessions at the Rehoboth Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Avenue
-Saturday, November 16: 10-11:30 am at the Rehoboth Beach Museum, 511 Rehoboth Avenue
An online community survey is also being used to inform the strategic plan and is active until November 5th.