Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 20 KT WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 KT AND WAVES 2 TO 4 FT POSSIBLE. * WHERE...CHESAPEAKE BAY FROM POOLES ISLAND MD TO SMITH POINT VA, TIDAL POTOMAC FROM COBB ISLAND MD TO SMITH POINT VA, CHESTER RIVER TO QUEENSTOWN MD, EASTERN BAY, CHOPTANK RIVER TO CAMBRIDGE MD AND THE LITTLE CHOPTANK RIVER, PATUXENT RIVER TO BROOMES ISLAND MD, AND TANGIER SOUND AND THE INLAND WATERS SURROUNDING BLOODSWORTH ISLAND. * WHEN...FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS CAN CAUSE HAZARDOUS WAVES WHICH COULD CAPSIZE OR DAMAGE VESSELS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MARINERS SHOULD CONSIDER ALTERING PLANS TO AVOID POSSIBLE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. REMAIN IN PORT, SEEK SAFE HARBOR, ALTER COURSE, AND/OR SECURE THE VESSEL FOR SEVERE WIND AND WAVES. &&