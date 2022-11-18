Researchers Find Dead Zones In The Chesapeake Bay Have Decreased

TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md. - According to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, researchers believe they recorded the 10th smallest dead zone in the survey's 38-year history.
The size of the dead zone averaged about 0.65 cubic miles. And the historical average is 0.79 cubic miles.
While its good news, Doug Myers of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation says the job is not done.
"Every time there's good news we do worry a little bit. It's like 'oh we're done and we're going to the next thing'. This is a exactly when you really have to continue accelerating," says Myers.
According to Myers, dead zones are detrimental to all forms of aquatic life. He says this years survey showed a decrease because of the weather and other factors. Myers says "All the permitted discharges are discharging less nitrogen than they did before. Tat couples with the dryer weather to make for a smaller dead zone."
Commercial fisherman, Captain Shannon Pickens agrees. He says this is good news, but more can and should be done. Pickens says, "sure it's a step in the right direction. But it's also a very small step. It's not a huge decrease and you know certainly more needs to be more done. But again, if we all do our part, then certainly that adds up as well."
Those hoping the tide may be turning on the battle against pollution.