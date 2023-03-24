SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- Researchers at the University of Delaware are carrying out an updated study on Delaware's Coastal Economy in partnership with the Delaware Sea Grant.
In 2012, The Contribution of the Coastal Economy to the State of Delaware reported numbers showing the coastal economic contribution to the entire state. It found that for every dollar spent in Lewes down to Fenwick Island, the rest of the state gained nearly two dollars.
The University of Delaware's Dr. James Rising says this can only continue if threats like climate change and sea-level rise aren't addressed.
"Making sure that Delaware as a whole understands the importance of these towns is important, so that the towns can make the plans and the investments that they need in order to continue to be vibrant even after all the changes we expect in the future," says Rising.
He and other researchers are currently updating that study through a six phase project. The project will follow the same IMPLAN model as the previous report.
Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman brought forth the idea for the update to other town leaders. In a statement she says quote, "Certainly, things have changed in the past 10 years. It's important for all of us to be able to update that study to see what the effect is now."
Town leaders like Mayor Natalie Magdeburger say the numbers can be used as leverage in getting state resources.
"It'll give everybody guidance in terms of how much money and support is necessary, and I think what we'll find is that what we'll be needing is going to benefit the state as a whole," says Magdeburger.
The project is expected to be finalized June 5, 2023.