SALISBURY, Md.- Restaurants across the nation are weathering another blow from the pandemic. According to the National Restaurant Association, 76% of restaurants say business conditions are worse now than three months ago. Rob Mulford of Market Street Inn says Market Street Inn is feeling the impacts of the omicron variant.
"It's a very mental game at this point I would say it's so mental everyday and, I have my days when I try to look at it positively, and just try to get through it, but there are days where you just want to break," said Mulford.
Mulford says the past few weeks have been especially challenging.
"Business has just collapsed to the point of, it would have almost been probably cheaper to close January first for a while," said Mulford. Mulford added that it's hard to plan for future events. "We're like this is our current price today... and we can say maybe what we'll have... but as far as being committed to anything we can't commit on price we can commit on product and we can't commit on staff. It's been horrible"
Galo Paguay from Cafe Italiano, says they would be in trouble if it was not for take out orders.
"We don't have a lot of dining in like we used to anymore, the customers used to come in for dine in but now they do take out or delivery," said Paguay.
The National Restaurant Association has asked congress to send more funding to restaurants, known as the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.