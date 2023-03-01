MILFORD, Del.- A large crowd turned out Monday morning to bid farewell to retired Police Captain Ed Huey, who officially ended his over three-decade-long career with the Milford Police Department.
Capt. Huey had served in various positions, including as the interim chief, while the city searched to replace former Chief Kenneth Brown.
During his tenure, Capt. Huey had helped with many projects in the city, including the North Milford Initiative, Community Policing Project, and the D.A.R.E program. He had also become Commander of the Special Operations Group.
At the farewell ceremony, he expressed his gratitude towards the Milford community.
"It's been a really awesome career, and the support of such a great community has just been outstanding. I don't think I would be where I am today without the support of my community. This is my hometown, and I just can't say enough good about the folks that live here," said Capt. Huey.
A large crowd lined up to shake Capt. Huey's hand and show their appreciation as he officially retired from the force. He said he "was very humbled by the support that came out to wish him farewell."
Now retired, Capt. Huey said he plans to spend his time leading local Boy Scout Troop 116 as their scoutmaster.