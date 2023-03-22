OCEAN CITY, Md.-The Ocean City Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Retired Police Service dog, Goro, passed away Tuesday morning with his handler by his side. OCPD made the announcement via its Facebook page.
Goro was a Belgian Malinois, that came to us from Holland. Sgt. Forsyth and Goro graduated from Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania in 2013. OCPD says Goro was a hard worker and courageous partner to Sgt. Forsyth for many years. Goro retired in November of 2021 and had been enjoying the retired life with his family.