SALISBURY, Md.- An international event to promote cyclist safety is coming to Salisbury on Wednesday, May 17. The Ride of Silence honors cyclists who were killed or injured by a vehicle and spreads awareness about the importance of biker safety. Organizer Saraleigh Monroe says the responsibility is on everyone to keep the roads safe.
"It’s really important to know or to understand that we all need to be careful that we all need to practice safety because we are sharing the roads. We know we’re vulnerable we know it’s hard to see us. Sometimes we know that you have to focus hard on what you’re doing as a driver to make sure that you see anything in the street or road that we need to avoid," said Monroe. "We know we’re vulnerable we know that in a collision with a car the bicyclist is going to sustain the damage they will be injured for life they will have they will die friends and family will have a void in their life so that’s why it’s important. I don’t think any driver wants to live with the memory of. Oh yeah, that’s the sound of me hitting a person."
The 5 mile bike ride begins and ends at the government building in downtown Salisbury. Registration is not needed, but helmets are required. Salisbury bike shop owner and cylist Buz Carragher says the issue is near and dear to him as well.
"I was doing 29.8 miles per hour... and a driver ran me off the road. I went airborne and landed on the back of my skull, crushed my helmet in eight places, two brain bleeds, permanent brainstem damage, broken clavicle, broke six ribs down the spiral column and I was in a coma for seven days," said Carragher. "I could have touched him with my hand. He was so close to me and it’s unsafe. I paid the price for it and he gets away with no problems at all."
The Ride of Silence begins at 6:00 pm.