EASTON, MD - The Town of Easton announced upcoming road closures for a storm drain project.
The Town of Easton says Goldsborough Street will be closed off between Hanson Street and Harrison Street. The closure will begin this Tuesday, March 18th, and go until this Friday, March 21st.
The road closure is being implemented for continued work on the Harrison Street Storm Drain Improvement Project.
Town officials remind motorists to follow the marked detour signs, and use caution around workers in the area.