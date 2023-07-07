SEAFORD, Del.-The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the closure of Atlanta Road between Ross Station Road and Briarhook Road starting from July 7 through July 14 (weather permitting) for the replacement of a cross road pipe.
DETOURS:
Motorists travelling northbound on Atlanta Road: turn right onto Ross Station Road, then left onto Conrail Road, then left onto Hearns Pond Road, then left onto Wesley Church Road to return to Atlanta Road.
Motorists traveling southbound on Atlanta Road: turn left onto Wesley Church Road, then right onto Hearns Pond Road, then right onto Conrail Road, then right onto Ross Station Road to return to Atlanta Road.