LAUREL, Del.-DelDot has announced that Gum Branch Road between Johnson Road and Oneals Road will be closed this Wednesday through Friday (weather permitting) for the installation of a crossroad pipe.
Detours from DelDot are listed below
Eastbound motorists: Turn left onto Johnson Road, then right onto Seaford Road, then right onto Oneals Road to return to Gum Branch Road.
Westbound motorists: Take Oneals Road and turn north onto Seaford Road, then turn left onto Johnson Road to return to Gum Branch Road.