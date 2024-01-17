Road Closure on West Maryland Avenue on Fenwick Island

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - DelDOT says the closure will allow for the installation of new drainage to improve flood prone areas.
The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of West Maryland Avenue between Route 1 and Island Street starting Wednesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Feb. 8.
DelDOT officials say motorist wanting to use West Maryland Avenue will be detoured south on Route 1 to Lighthouse Road making a right hand turn. Motorist will travel westbound to Island Street making a right hand turn back to West Maryland Avenue.
For more information, visit DelDOT's website at www.deldot.gov.