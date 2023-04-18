Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 021 Dorchester, Fire Weather Zone 022 Wicomico, Fire Weather Zone 023 Somerset, Fire Weather Zone 024 Inland Worcester and Fire Weather Zone 025 Maryland Beaches. * TIMING...Until 8 PM Today. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 60s to lower 70s. * IMPACTS...The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds will result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires this afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&