OCEAN CITY, Md. - The 2023 Autism Ride hosted by the Bikers Without Borders Foundation is taking place this weekend and there will be some road closures due to the event.
On Saturday, Apr. 15, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wicomico Street from the corner of Baltimore Ave to the entrance of the Boardwalk will be closed to all cars, trucks, and SUVs. Motorcycles will be permitted to park on Wicomico Street.
Ocean City Police Department is urging all to plan accordingly and to stay alert for increased motorcycle traffic.