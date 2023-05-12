SALISBURY, Md. - Multiple street closures are taking place in Salisbury over the next few days as TidalHealth repairs their damaged parking garage.
Carroll St. will be closed from Waverly Dr. to South Division St. for parking garage repairs at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. The road will be closed Mon, May 15 through Frid, May 19, barring any unforeseen events.
Waverly Dr. and South Division St. will still be accessible from the west and east, respectively. A detour through Downtown Salisbury via Circle Ave. and South Division St. will be provided.
If you have any questions or need clarification regarding this project, please contact Will White with the Department of Infrastructure and Development at 410-548-3170.