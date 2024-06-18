SMYRNA, DE - The Delaware State Police are seeking a suspect in a road rage incident near Smyrna over the weekend in which the suspect allegedly shot at another vehicle.
Police say a woman from Chester, Pennsylvania was driving north on State Route 1 on June 15th just before 10:30 p.m. when a white SUV began drifting into her lane. The woman honked her horn to avoid a collision, according to police, and the driver of the SUV responded aggressively. Investigators say the SUV began tailgating the woman, paralleling her vehicle, flashing their headlights, and shouting obscenities.
Finally, the suspect then pulled onto the right shoulder and allowed the victim to pass. Police say the suspect then re-entered the right lane and shot at the victim before fleeing near Exit 119. Luckily, no injuries were reported.
Police say the suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV, possibly a GMC Yukon. Any witnesses or anyone with information on the incident are asked to call police at 302-365-8404.