TALBOT COUNTY, Md.- Old Skipton Rd. (MD Rt. 662) at Three Bridge Branch Rd. will be closed after being damaged by flooding from thunderstorms on August 4 and 5.
Talbot County Department of Emergency Services says both storms have caused several trees and wires to fall, high water, hail and flooded roadways.
The roadway will be closed until further notice. Talbot County Roads Department will begin work on the roadway next week and determine a time-frame for reopening. Detours are currently in place.
Law enforcement, fire departments, county and town roads departments, State Highway Administration, and utility partners have been working to respond to calls, clear roadways, and restore any damage. There are no reports of power outages in Talbot County at this time.
Thunderstorms have the ability to intensify very quickly and move into the area with little to no warning. If you are outdoors or at risk when a storm approaches, please seek safe shelter until the storm passes. Avoid driving during hazardous conditions if possible.
Storms with high gusts have the potential to knock down trees and wires that can lead to power outages. It is important that your household have emergency supplies on hand as well as an emergency plan in the event your community is affected.