SNOW HILL, Md.- Work is getting underway this weekend to replace an underground pipe on Route 12, north of Old Furnace Road in Worcester County.
The Maryland Department of Transportation says work will begin Friday at 6 p.m. and is expected to be finished by 5 a.m. on Monday, weather permitting.
As part of the project, drivers can expect single-lane closures and flagging operations. Temporary traffics signs, reflective barrels and electronic signs will be out to help guide drivers.
MDOT officials remind drivers of the Move Over Law which requires motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying hazard warning lights, road flares or other caution signals. The expanded law is in place to protect emergency responders and motorists who encounter a roadside emergency.