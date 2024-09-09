LAUREL, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a restaurant in Sussex County Sunday night.
Delaware State Police reports that at approximately 10:20pm Sunday night (Sept. 9), troopers responded to a robbery at 'Tacos Chabelita' located at 30661 Sussex Highway in Laurel.
An initial investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the restaurant, assaulted the victims, and forcefully removed money that employees had on the table. Before leaving the business, DSP say "the suspect broke windows to the business, damaged a vehicle in the parking lot, and assaulted another victim with a hammer."
State troopers searched the area for the suspect but were unable to locate him.
The victims sustained minor injuries, according to DSP.
Delaware State Police describe the suspect as an unknown male, medium build, last seen wearing gray sweatpants, and either a white or black shirt. Surveillance videos and images are not yet available
The Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact DSP at (302) 752-3856.