ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - Deputies are investigating a robbery that took place Monday afternoon in Accomack County.
According to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office, a robbery happened in the 18000 block of Lankford Highway. Deputies say the subject was armed and fled in an unknown direction before police arrived.
Deputies say they immediately set up a perimeter and deployed their K-9 unit, but were unable to track the target. The investigation is ongoing.
Accomack County Sheriff's Office needs your help to identify the persons of interest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.