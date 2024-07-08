FREDERICA, DE - Police are searching for an unknown suspect in a weekend robbery.
Delaware State Police say the robbery happened on July 6, around 10:45 p.m., on Sycamore Drive. Investigators say a woman was walking on the street when she was approached by an unknown suspect in dark-colored clothing on a bicycle. Troopers say the suspect demanded money from the victim before stealing her backpack.
The suspect reportedly fled south on Sycamore Drive on the bicycle with the victim’s property. The victim was not injured, according to Delaware State Police.
Police say surveillance video and images of the suspect are not available.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit is still investigating this. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective S. Ryan by calling (302) 698-8443. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.