Rockfish Population Rises 12.5% But Is Still Below Average

TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md. - Maryland's Department of Natural Resources has released this year's juvenile striped bass survey.
Striped bass, commonly known as rockfish, are highly sought by the men and women who fish the waters of the Chesapeake Bay. The latest study shows the juvenile rockfish population is up 12 percent over last year.
On the surface, that may be encouraging news. But from samples taken across the bay, juvenile rockfish are still below the average population.
DNR says these are not devastating numbers and they can still rebound.
A legal sized rockfish, to keep, would be about three or four years old. So, with the juvenile population below average, it's a concern for fisherman.
"It doesn't mean anything for them this year. If you think about it, if you have fewer small baby fish growing up in an area, it's likely that there will be fewer available," says Michael Luisi Assistant Director with DNR Fishing and Boating.
But, environmental groups have their worries. Allison Colden, Chesapeake Bay Foundation Maryland Senior Fisheries Scientist says below average numbers, for consistent years, can be concerning. "With four consecutive years in a row, it means that what we might refer to it as a hole or a gap in the fishery. In a few years, because we have such low numbers to begin with, there are fewer to start out with. As those are continuously harvested, over the years, you're going to see fewer and fewer, " says Colden.
Captain Shannon Pickens who is a commercial fisherman, in Talbot County, is not overly concerned. He says, "I do see the fishery is pretty strong, overall. If we look at the environmental issues we are having, the water quality is a huge issue. There is a lack of accountability to different sides of the fishery."
DNR said this year reached a 3.6 index. Where as in past years, it's been a 3.2 index. DNR said these numbers are not a failure. But, something can still be done to improve them.
However with their samples, they found a huge increase in bait fish called Spot.