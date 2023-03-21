SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Peddler's Village business owners say they are struggling due to prolonged roadwork along parts of Route 24 between Lewes and Long Neck.
The construction began mid-February and has now closed off two of the parking lot entrances.
One business, The Nifty Pickle, has been open for only nine months. Owner Shawn Bard says the ongoing construction has set him back before he could even get his business off the ground.
"Times like these, I'm not getting the business I need to be getting," Bard said.
According to Delaware's Department of Transportation, the construction should be completed by Memorial Day weekend.
However, the owner of Mattress Peddlers, Kris Adams, said he'll believe it when he sees it.
"I'm not going to hold my breath. Whatever time they say, I usually just double it," Adams commented.
According to David Eisenhour, The General Store owner, the construction has made it difficult and confusing for customers to enter the Peddler's Village parking lot.
"We survive on our lunch rush, and that is, you know, 30 percent of our business. It's lunchtime right now, and there is no place to park, and there is no way to get in," the Eisenhour said.
The General Store owner said he's had to make adjusts to accommodate the roadwork
"We've laid off three employees and shortened our hours in order to accommodate it," said Eisenhour, also mentioning a decline in sales, "my chart dropped 30 percent, and it's been a steady decline to about 50 percent of last year's sales."
As did Mattress Peddlers.
"February is usually historically one of my biggest months, and it was pretty slow. Now March, I am behind again," said Kris Adams. He noted that Mattress Peddlers needs far less foot traffic to turn a profit, though.
"I feel bad for the other stores like the general store and the grog shop. They need hundreds of people a day; I need like 5-10."
DelDOT officials say they have met with Peddler's Village business owners multiple times to keep them informed of where and when work is being done. Although some owners are not sure they can stay afloat until it's finished.
"I'm struggling every which way I can -- unfortunately, The Nifty Pickle is now the situation I'm in," said Shawn Bard.