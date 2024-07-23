EASTON, MD. - A significant detour may soon affect traffic near Route 50 in Talbot County as part of Route 662 near the Easton Airport is expected to close for several months. This closure is to accommodate the construction of the upcoming University of Maryland Mid-Shore Regional Health Hospital, which will be located on top of Route 662.

Construction work has already begun for the hospital. However, local farmers and landscapers have expressed concerns about the closure.

The section of Route 662 from Hiner’s Lane to Airport Road will be closed for eight months due to the hospital construction, forcing tractors and other large equipment to use Route 50 or other back roads.

"It's the danger aspect of it," said Glenn Gannon of C.H. Gannon & Sons Inc. "You've got huge pieces of equipment going up and down the road. We have flashers and the so-called slow-moving signs on them, but some of the equipment is over 20 feet wide."

Landscaper Roy Lane shares similar concerns. He explained that they regularly use Route 662 to avoid heavy traffic and potential accidents.

"People heading to Ocean City have no idea. They just run right up on top of you or cut you off, and you can't stop on a dime," said Lane of Dependable Grass Lawn Care.

The Talbot County Council has announced plans for a detour during the eight-month construction period.

"In October, they'll start construction, and the road will be shut down. The new road will be constructed between October and May, and by May, you'll be driving on the new Longwoods Road," said Councilmember Dave Stepp.

The Talbot County Council is set to discuss the closure during their meeting on Tuesday night. No vote is expected during that meeting.