EASTON, MD. - A significant detour may soon affect traffic near Route 50 in Talbot County as part of Route 662 near the Easton Airport is expected to close for several months. This closure is to accommodate the construction of the upcoming University of Maryland Mid-Shore Regional Health Hospital, which will be located on top of Route 662.
Route 662 Closure Near Easton Airport for New Hospital Construction Sparks Local Concerns
- Lauren Miller
-
- Updated
Tags
Lauren Miller
Video Journalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Weather
WBOC Late Weather July 23 2024 More weatherWBOC Late Weather July 23 2024
Trending Now
-
Man Arrested After Shooting on Chesapeake Bay Bridge
-
Pennsylvania Family Seeks Justice After Son Died in Bridgeville Crash
-
New Castle County Man Charged with Solicitation of Minor in Millsboro
-
Rapidly Declining Barrier Island off Virginia's Eastern Shore to get Much Needed Attention
-
DEVELOPING: Laurel Police Report Incident at Hollybrook Apartments