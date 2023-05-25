SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury plans to install rumble strips on Camden Ave and has established a temporary detour due to the closure.
The installation is planned for today until 6 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow between Monticello Ave and Pennsylvania Ave.
According to the City, both north and southbound lanes of Camden Ave will be closed during the installation. The following detours were offered:
-Northbound Detour: Left on Monticello Ave. to Federal St. to Pennsylvania Ave. to Camden Ave.
-Southbound Detour: Right on Pennsylvania Ave. to Federal St. Monticello Ave. to Camden Ave.
The intersection of South Blvd and Camden Ave will remain open to east and westbound traffic during installation, though no turns onto Camden will be permitted.
Those who live on Camden Ave within the construction zone will still have access to their homes.
Questions about this project can be directed to the Department of Infrastructure and Development’s Jon Wilson at 410-548-3170.