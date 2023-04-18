SALISBURY, Md. - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating an overnight car fire that they have ruled as arson.
Just before 2 a.m., the Salisbury Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle fire on Gay Street where they found a 2022 Honda Pilot ablaze. It took seven firefighters 10 minutes to control the fire.
The estimated loss was over $35,000.
According to the State Fire Marshal, the fire was intentionally set inside the car. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Deputy State Fire Marshals at their Salisbury Office at 410-713-3780. Callers may remain anonymous.