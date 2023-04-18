Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusts may be more occasional overnight, especially south of Sandy Point MD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&