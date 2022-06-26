SALISBURY, Md.- In celebration of pride month Salisbury Pride hosted a parade and festival in downtown Salisbury Saturday. June is recognized as Pride Month nationally and by Salisbury. Salisbury Pride is a collaboration between the City of Salisbury and Salisbury PFLAG.
The parade began at 2:00 with spectators all along the route. The parade started on Camden street ending at a stage downtown. The parade wrapped up around 2:30 where the festival began. At the festival there was entertainment, food, drinks drag queens and music to enjoy. Mayor Jake Day spoke at Saturday's event.
"Let me say this... let us be a city and a nation that not only lives and let lives... and not only loves and let love, that will not only be and let be, but stand up for each other and stand up for each other in every imaginable way for every right that each human being deserves," said Day.
On it's website, Salisbury Pride says this is a 'joyful celebration of kindness, love, diversity, and inclusion and we welcome you to help make our historic event a success'. Salisbury PFLAG was founded in 2015 and provides support for families, allies and people who are LGBTQ+.